South End Community Centre groundbreaking

Attention news, photo, and video editors
Guelph, Ont., October 12, 2023 – Members of the media are invited to a groundbreaking event on October 17 to celebrate the start of construction for the highly-anticipated South End Community Centre.
Who
Mayor Cam Guthrie, Ward 6 Councillors Dominique O’Rourke and Ken Yee Chew, Chief Administrative Officer Scott Stewart, Deputy Chief Administrative Officers Colleen Clack-Bush and Jayne Holmes, and City staff.
When
October 17, 10 a.m.
Where
25 Poppy Drive West, Guelph
Media contact
Michelle Williams, Strategic Communications Advisor
Strategic Communications and Community Engagement
519-822-1260 extension 3323
[email protected]