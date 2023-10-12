South End Community Centre groundbreaking

Attention news, photo, and video editors

Guelph, Ont., October 12, 2023 – Members of the media are invited to a groundbreaking event on October 17 to celebrate the start of construction for the highly-anticipated South End Community Centre.

Who

Mayor Cam Guthrie, Ward 6 Councillors Dominique O’Rourke and Ken Yee Chew, Chief Administrative Officer Scott Stewart, Deputy Chief Administrative Officers Colleen Clack-Bush and Jayne Holmes, and City staff.

When

October 17, 10 a.m.

Where

25 Poppy Drive West, Guelph
Image of street map that shows the parking location for the South End Community Centre groundbreaking event. Parking is available at the South End Community Park, behind Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School, on Poppy Drive. The event will take place across from the parking lot.

Media contact

Michelle Williams, Strategic Communications Advisor
Strategic Communications and Community Engagement
519-822-1260 extension 3323
[email protected]

 

This entry was posted in City Hall, Construction, Recreation, Sports and recreation, Uncategorized on .