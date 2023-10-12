South End Community Centre groundbreaking

Attention news, photo, and video editors

Guelph, Ont., October 12, 2023 – Members of the media are invited to a groundbreaking event on October 17 to celebrate the start of construction for the highly-anticipated South End Community Centre.

Who

Mayor Cam Guthrie, Ward 6 Councillors Dominique O’Rourke and Ken Yee Chew, Chief Administrative Officer Scott Stewart, Deputy Chief Administrative Officers Colleen Clack-Bush and Jayne Holmes, and City staff.

When

October 17, 10 a.m.

Where

25 Poppy Drive West, Guelph

Media contact

Michelle Williams, Strategic Communications Advisor

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

519-822-1260 extension 3323

[email protected]