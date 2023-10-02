Silvercreek Parkway North full closure starting October 16

Road closure: Woodlawn Road to Campbell Road

Notice date: September 29, 2023

About the project

The City is improving Silvercreek Parkway North between Woodlawn Road and Speedvale Avenue West in two phases. Phase 1 spans from Woodlawn Road to Campbell Road.

The City is working with Steed & Evans to upgrade the existing watermain and sanitary sewers, and install new curbing and multi-use paths. In addition, the bus stops along this stretch of road will be upgraded for improved accessibility and comfort.

Full road closure begins October 16

Full road closure on Silvercreek Parkway is expected to start on Monday, October 16, and will remain closed for approximately three days.

Silvercreek Parkway road closure

Absolutely no through traffic will be permitted across the railway during the closure. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Guelph Transit

Detours for route 20 will be required during the full closure. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Map of closure area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Mark Gosnell, C.E.T.

Contract Administrator, Engineering Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

[email protected]