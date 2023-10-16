Seasonal patio program: Removing water barriers for downtown patios starting October 21

Guelph, Ont., October 16, 2023 – As the weather gets colder, the City is gearing up to collect all water barriers used for the Seasonal Patio Program.

All businesses with private, sidewalk and on-street patios are required to have their patio platforms, lighting, planters, debris and any equipment removed by November 1 at 11 p.m.

On October 21 and November 2, the City will drain water barriers throughout the downtown core. The removal is expected to be completed by Monday, November 7, weather permitting. During these teardown dates, the City will collect barriers, replace signs and sweep the streets.

Those public property patios with year-round sidewalk encroachment agreements may remain on the sidewalk as per the terms of their agreement.

Council approved the three-year (2021–2023) seasonal patio program in 2020 as a way for the City to support local businesses in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Although this is the final year of the pilot program, Council has approved a permanent program to roll out in 2024, pending budget approval later this year.

