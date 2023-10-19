Renowned Folk Singer-Songwriter James Gordon to Perform at River Run Centre

Local activist and artist plays Studio Theatre with His Exceptional Ensemble

GUELPH, ON October 19, 2023 – River Run Centre is thrilled to present Canadian folk singer-songwriter, activist, poet, and playwright in the Studio Theatre on Thursday, November 9 and Friday, November 10 at 8 p.m. James Gordon and His Exceptional Ensemble promise to captivate audiences with Gordon’s original music and meaningful messages, presented as part of the Miijidaa Music Series.

James Gordon has been captivating audiences with his signature blend of folk music, powerful storytelling, and social commentary for decades. With a career spanning over 40 years, Gordon’s music continues to touch the hearts of fans across the country with songs and stories capturing treasured Canadian moments and meaningful messages. He has more than 40 albums including his most recent recordings When I Stayed Home (2021), The Heritage Hall Sessions (2019), and Sunny Jim (2016). The Heritage Hall Sessions charted internationally in the roots, singer-songwriter, and Americana categories.

In 2022, he released The Highway And I, a book of stories which inspired his earlier song collection of the same name. He has also written for symphony orchestras, musical theatre, and scored music for film. For more than 10 years, he was CBC Radio’s songwriter-in-residence on Basic Black and Ontario Morning, and this year, he is one of City of Guelph’s Artists in Residence. Well-travelled from coast-to-coast, James Gordon always fondly returns to Guelph, where he served as City Councillor for eight years.

“I’ve always thought of River Run Centre as my ‘home base’ for performing in Guelph,” says Gordon. “I’m delighted to be returning to one of my favourite venues with the Exceptional Ensemble – my highly-skilled, incredibly talented musician friends.”

James Gordon’s Exceptional Ensemble features Ian Bell on guitar, melodian, banjo, bass, harmonica, and mandolin, Randall Coryell on drums and percussion, Anne Lindsay on violin and mandolin, Katherine Wheatley on guitar and vocals, and David Woodhead on bass, accordion, guitar, and banjo. Audiences can expect exciting new material and a few fan favourites. The performances on November 9 and 10 will be recorded for a live album and all ticket holders will receive a discount on the release in 2024.

Tickets for James Gordon and His Exceptional Ensemble are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or the event page online at https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/james-gordon/.

