Proposed changes to building permit fees

Guelph City Council will consider amendments to the Schedule of Building Permit and Administration Fees in accordance with section 7 of the Building Code Act, S.O. 1992, c.23 (as amended) as part of the City’s budget. Building permit fees are proposed to increase by 5.3 per cent in 2024, 2.9 per cent in 2025, 2.8 per cent in 2026 and 2.8 per cent in 2027. The proposed fee increases will be available at guelph.ca/agenda beginning November 3 and presented to City Council at the November 7 Council meeting.

Delegate about this topic

Wednesday, November 15

6:00 p.m.

Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Carden Street

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in the Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario.

Register to delegate or submit written comments

Any person may attend the meeting and/or provide written or verbal comments about the proposed fee increases. If you wish to address City Council about this proposal or provide written comments, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603, visit guelph.ca/delegate or email [email protected] no later than 10 a.m. on Friday, November 10.

For more information

Jeremy Laur, Chief Building Official

Building Services

519-822-1260 extension 2379

[email protected]