Preparing for a geotechnical investigation for the new Emma to Earl active transportation bridge

Access from Emma Street

Notice date: October 26, 2023

About the work

On or about November 1, workers will be in the ravine clearing vegetation to prepare for geotechnical work that is scheduled to begin sometime in November.

Clearing will be limited to low brush and vegetation so that an access route can be built to allow the geotechnical equipment to enter the site to take soil samples that will help inform the construction of the bridge. The geotechnical work is expected to last one day.

About the Emma to Earl active transportation bridge

We are moving forward with planning and design for the approved Emma to Earl active transportation bridge. This bridge is a recommendation from the Guelph Trail Master Plan, and is one part of the overall improvements coming to Speedvale Avenue East area. It will connect communities and improve Guelph’s trail and cycling network.

You can learn more about the Emma to Earl bridge project at guelph.ca.

For more information

If you have comments or questions about this inspection, please contact:

Jackie Kay, Project Engineer

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2251

[email protected]