Notice of passed bylaws

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on September 26, 2023:

By-law Number (2023) – 20834: A bylaw to amend By-law Number (2023)-20790, known as the Zoning Bylaw for the City of Guelph as it affects residential parking requirements for properties in the downtown zones.

By-law Number (2023) – 20835: A bylaw to amend By-law Number (1995)-14684, known as the Zoning Bylaw for the City of Guelph as it affects residential parking requirements for properties in the Downtown Zones.

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on October 25, 2023, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].