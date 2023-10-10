Meet Sparky the fire safety dog on October 14

See fire demonstrations and practise your fire safety skills

Guelph, Ont., October 10, 2023 – The Guelph Fire Department is teaming up with Guelph-Eramosa Fire Rescue for Fire Prevention Day on October 14.

Join fire safety experts at the West End Community Centre (21 Imperial Road South) between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to learn fire safety practices in an interactive, inflatable fire safety house, meet Sparky the fire safety dog, and watch a live demonstration of the speed at which a cooking oil fire spreads.

Fire Prevention Week October 8-14

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Cooking Safety starts with you. Pay attention to fire safety”. Guelph Fire and Guelph Eramosa Fire remind everyone that cooking safety starts with you and offers these simple kitchen fire safety tips to avoid recipes for disaster:

Ensure a working smoke alarm is installed on every level of the home and test it at least once a month

Keep the area around the stove free and clear

Create a food prep station away from the stove

Avoid loose-fitting clothes

Don’t cook under the influence of alcohol or other drugs

Have a home fire escape plan that is practised by everyone in the home for a safe escape in an emergency once the smoke alarm sounds

“Accidents may happen but most can be avoided by following good kitchen fire safety practices starting with staying by the stove when it’s on, keeping a lid close by to slide over pots and pans in the event of fire, keeping the area around the stove clear, and avoiding distractions so you stay focused on the task at hand when cooking,” said Tony Sabatini, Chief Fire Prevention Officer.

Cooking is the leading cause of residential loss fires in Ontario. Follow the recipe for fire safety to avoid disaster. An ounce of prevention is the not-so-secret ingredient that will ensure you remember your meal only for the good food and company it provided.

Learn more about Fire Prevention Week and get more tips at visit www.fpw.org and guelph.ca/fire.

Media Contact

Tony Sabatini, Chief Fire Prevention Officer

Guelph Fire Department

519-763-8111 extension 2134

[email protected]