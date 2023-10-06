Housing in Guelph: Special Council meeting October 17

Guelph, Ont., October 6, 2023 – On October 17, City of Guelph staff will provide key updates and recommendations related to their ongoing effort to increase housing supply and to address chronic housing instability and homelessness in Guelph.

Housing in Guelph: special Council meeting

Tuesday, October 17

12:30 p.m.

Council Chambers, Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street

Meeting purpose

This meeting follows the July 11 special Council housing workshop, the September 12 special Council meeting, the October 11 Council orientation and education workshop, Building Our City Budget, and continues the conversation related to housing in Guelph.

City staff will share:

an update on the City’s application to the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund;

recommendations to support more supportive and social housing, and to address chronic issues of homelessness and housing instability, based on the presentation by Collective Results on September 12;

advocating for Guelph at the federal and Provincial level; and

financial implications to increase housing, leveraging funding streams and the importance of the Province to “make us whole”.

Directly following the October 17 meeting, staff will share the results of the development charges background study and present the proposed development charges bylaw including recommended rates, as part of the Council Planning public meeting.

