Help decide if Guelph needs a Dark Sky bylaw

Participate in workshops November 9 and November 14, and have your say online in the new year

We want your thoughts on the need for a Dark Sky bylaw in Guelph. Join us during one of our upcoming workshops to learn more about the process, explore reasons for reducing excessive lighting at night and share your ideas on the development and enforcement of a possible Dark Sky bylaw.

Participate in a Zoom workshop

When

Thursday, November 9, 6:30–8 p.m.

Where

Join the Zoom meeting room when the meeting begins.

Participate in an in-person workshop

When

Tuesday, November 14, 10–11:30 a.m.

Where

Marg MacKinnon Community Room

Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street

Why a dark sky?

A Dark Sky bylaw would be a tool to reduce light pollution in Guelph. Light pollution is considered the excessive or inappropriate use of outdoor artificial light that alters the natural patterns of light and dark in ecosystems. Lowering the amount of light pollution in an area has measurable benefits for birds, bugs, bats, plants and people.

By sharing your thoughts, you’ll be helping determine if a Dark Sky bylaw is something the community wants and what key considerations are needed if a bylaw is developed.

Join the conversation online

If you’re not able to attend the November workshops, or have more ideas to share after attending, the Have Your Say project page will be open for you to share your thoughts from January 9 to 28, 2024. After that, we’ll share a report summarizing what we learned from all the community input and whether a bylaw will be developed. If one is prepared, there will be more chances for the community to comment on the draft bylaw before it’s presented to Council for adoption.

Online engagement will happen at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/dark-sky.

For more information

Ashley Kassian, Program Manager

Operations Administration, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3420

[email protected]