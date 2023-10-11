Have your say on a proposed disc golf course at Peter Misersky Park

Enjoy a loop and share your thoughts online October 10-November 30

We’ve added a new temporary short disc golf loop at Peter Misersky Park (122 Hadati Road) and want to hear if you think a disc golf course is a good fit in this park.

Between October 10 and November 30, come and try the new temporary loop and let us know what you think at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/try-disc-golf.

We’ll use your feedback to decide if we should install a permanent disc golf course at this park next year and, if so, what course design changes we should make to keep the park a friendly and welcoming space for everyone using it.

About disc golf

Disc golf is a rapidly growing sport that combines ultimate frisbee and golf. Players move from hole-to-hole trying to get their disc into the disc golf basket at each hole. The goal is to complete the course in as few throws as possible. Guelph has two permanent disc golf courses at Riverside and Eastview Parks.

