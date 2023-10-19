Section of Grange Street lane reductions starting October 24

Hardy Street to Victoria Road North
Notice date: October 19, 2023
About the project
Deep Reach Excavating is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.
This project supports a development project at 208 Grange Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].
Work begins October 24
Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, October 24 and take about three days to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions on Grange Street
There will be lane reductions on Grange Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 208 Grange Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Hardy Street and Victoria Road North to use the south sidewalk.
Property access
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 4116
[email protected]