Section of Grange Street lane reductions starting October 24

Hardy Street to Victoria Road North

Notice date: October 19, 2023

About the project

Deep Reach Excavating is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 208 Grange Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins October 24

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, October 24 and take about three days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Grange Street

There will be lane reductions on Grange Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 208 Grange Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Hardy Street and Victoria Road North to use the south sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

[email protected]