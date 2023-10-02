Design concepts for the Emma to Earl bridge

Tell us what you think!

We’re building the Emma to Earl bridge in 2025, to help to connect communities and improve Guelph’s trail and cycling network.

We have two design options for you to look at, and we’re excited to hear what you think.

Visit Have Your Say to look at the designs and provide feedback. What do you like about each of the designs?

Deadline to provide feedback: October 24

Key features of the designs

Both designs feature a concrete deck which will create the path for pedestrians and cyclists. A concrete path is durable, provides good traction, and allows for ease of maintenance. The width of the path will be sufficient to allow cyclists to ride across while giving space to pedestrians, who may wish to pause and enjoy the views from the bridge. In both cases, a steel barrier and handrail will be included to meet safety and accessibility standards, while providing minimal obstruction to the views of the river valley from the bridge.

You can learn more about the Emma to Earl bridge project at guelph.ca.

For more information

If you have comments or questions about this project, please contact:

Jackie Kay, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260, extension 2251

[email protected]