Dean Brody’s Right Round Here Tour Comes to River Run Centre on November 2

GUELPH, ON October 12, 2023 – Canadian country music sensation Dean Brody is set to captivate Guelph on Thursday, November 2, 2023, as he brings his highly anticipated Right Round Here tour to River Run Centre’s Main Stage. Known for his heartfelt lyrics, electrifying performances, and many hit singles, Brody promises an unforgettable night of country music. The performance kicks off the Sleeman-Spring Mill Music Series, which brings musical legends and Canadian classics to the stage.

Dean Brody is one of Canada’s most celebrated country musicians with an impressive 34 Top 10 singles, two JUNO Awards, 18 Canadian Country Music Awards, and a Global Country Music Award. Consistently selling out arenas, now, for the first time ever, Dean Brody brings his vast musical catalogue to theatres across the country.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dean Brody to River Run Centre,” says Bill Nuhn, Manager of Theatres and Civic Events. “Dean’s music resonates with fans across the country, and this is going to be a tour people are talking about. Guelph loves country music, so I think this is going to be a pretty good spot to see the show.”

On the Right Round Here tour, Dean Brody takes his fans on a chronological journey through his music with an intimate acoustic performance. With live shows known for energy and emotion, and his authentic storytelling through song, Brody delivers charismatic performances which have earned him a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim. Brody has risen to and remains at the top of the Canadian country landscape. With more than 425 million global streams and numerous gold and platinum certified singles, he is currently the most consumed Canadian country artist since 2020.

In an exciting season sponsored by Richardson Wealth, Dean Brody brings the first music performance to the Main Stage. With a show that is selling fast, those eager to see the King of Canadian Country are encouraged to buy tickets for the Right Round Here tour soon. Fans can expect to hear Brody’s newest tracks from his eighth studio album of the same name, as well as chart-topping singles and fan favorites from his impressive catalog.

Tickets to Dean Brody are $89 for adults, $87 for patrons over 60, and $59 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or the event page online at https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/dean-brody-23/.

