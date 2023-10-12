Section of Cross Street closed starting October 24

Arthur Street South to Neeve Street

Notice date: October 12, 2023

About the project

Percon Excavating Inc. is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 93 Arthur Street South. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins October 24

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, October 24 and take about four days to complete, weather permitting.

Cross Street closed

Cross Street will be closed to through traffic from Arthur Street South to Neeve Street during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

[email protected]