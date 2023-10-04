Crane Park bench/sign pad installation

Project starting October 10

Notice date: October 4, 2023

About the project

The City of Guelph will be installing seven bench pads and one sign pad at Crane Park.

The project will require the park be closed for one day for excavation, and one day for concrete pouring.

Work begins October 10

Work is expected to start on Tuesday, October 10 and will be completed within two weeks of construction start.

Pedestrian access

The park will be closed during excavation and concrete pouring construction to ensure user safety.

City services

There will be no interruption to any other City services during construction.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Daniel Waters, Trails Technologist

Parks

519-822-1260 extension 2010

[email protected]