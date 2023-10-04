Covered Bridge trail access reconstruction

Project starting October 10

Notice date: October 4, 2023

About the project

The City of Guelph will be reconstructing the trail access to the Covered Bridge (124 Gordon Street) to improve accessibility, and will be installing footings for a new trail wayfinding kiosk. The trail kiosk is to be installed later this fall.

The project will require that the ramp access to the bridge be closed to complete construction.

Work begins October 10

Work is expected to start on Tuesday, October 10 and will take about one to two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

The ramp access to the Covered Bridge will be closed for the duration of construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any other City services during construction. Parking at the Covered Bridge will not be affected.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Daniel Waters, Trails Technologist

Parks

519-822-1260 extension 2010

[email protected]