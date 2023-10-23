Work on CNR Spurline Trail – From Woolwich Street to Exhibition Street starting October 30

CNR Spurline Trail between Woolwich Street and Exhibition Street

Notice date: October 23, 2023

About the project

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along a portion of the CNR Spurline trail, from Woolwich Street to Exhibition Street.

Work begins October 30

Work is expected to start on or about Monday October 30 and take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Please note that no trees will be impacted during construction.

Lane reductions

There will no traffic lane reductions during construction.

Pedestrian access

The trailway will remain open throughout construction. All work and equipment used will be on the south side of the trail and will not impede pedestrian through-traffic.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

There is no impact to Guelph Transit routes.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

James Luxton, Manager IT Infrastructure

Information Technology

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2311

[email protected]