Classical Music Curated for Toddlers: Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker

GUELPH, ON October 26, 2023 – Journey to a land of sweets and sugar plum fairies with The Nutcracker at River Run Centre on Saturday, November 18 at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Park Eatery Kinderconcerts are curated to expose children five years and younger to the magic of music and instruments. In the first concert of this series, Guelph Symphony Orchestra (GSO) delivers the magical score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, narrated by Joe Ringhofer.

The Nutcracker tells the story of a young girl who falls asleep on Christmas Eve with her nutcracker doll in her arms. She is soon swept away to a magical land and the tale is woven with the accompaniment of classical music. GSO’s performances are engaging and interactive, encouraging young children to experience the sounds of the instruments. Presented in the Studio Theatre, children are invited to sit close to the musicians for an immersive sound experience.

The performances are narrated by Guelph Symphony Orchestra’s pre-concert presenter and nationally recognized pedagogue, Joe Ringhofer. In demand as an education innovator, Ringhofer has been involved with River Run Centre’s Kinderconcert series for many years, animating the tales with engaging storytelling. He sees this series as an opportunity for young children to see that “music is real” and not just something from a digital device.

This show is the first of three in the Park Eatery Kinderconcerts series, with GSO returning on February 4 and March 23 with The Lion and the Mouse and The Sword in the Violin Case, respectively. The Nutcracker is presented annually and has become a family favourite. These performances historically sell out, so interested parents are encouraged to book tickets soon.

Tickets to The Nutcracker are $15 for adults, $13 for patrons over 60 or under 30 years old, and $11 for children 14 and under, including infants. For more information or to purchase, please call River Run Centre’s Box Office at 519-763-3000, visit 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or get details online at https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/the-nutcracker-kinderconcerts-23/.

