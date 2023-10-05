Canadian Folk Legend Valdy Set to Mesmerize Audiences at River Run Centre

Limited tickets remain for intimate Studio Theatre performance

GUELPH, ON October 5, 2023 – Prepare for an unforgettable evening of Canadian folk music as Valdy, one of the country’s most iconic singer-songwriters, graces River Run Centre’s Studio Theatre on Thursday, October 26. The 2023-24 RESOUNDING Season, sponsored by Richardson Wealth, promises to deliver something for everyone in its varied lineup. This performance will be a highlight of the Borealis Music Series, which features esteemed singers, songwriters, and storytellers.

Valdy’s contributions to the Canadian music scene are immeasurable. With timeless melodies and captivating lyrics, Valdy is known for his heartfelt storytelling and exceptional musicianship. His music has been a source of inspiration for generations of music lovers and his songs have left an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners across the nation. With hits like ” Rock ‘N’ Roll Song,” “Peter and Lou,” and “A Good Song,” Valdy has become a true Canadian musical treasure.

“Valdy remains one of the country’s purest and most credible storytellers.” – Toronto Star

The concert will feature a selection of Valdy’s greatest hits, as well as some of his newer compositions that continue to reflect his unique blend of folk, pop, and rock influences. For lifelong fans or those new to his music, this concert promises to be a magical night of Canadian folk music at its finest. His timeless songs and heartfelt storytelling have earned him a special place in the hearts of music lovers across the country.

With an impressive career spanning more than four decades, Valdy has sold almost half a million copies of his 15 albums and toured internationally, playing concerts in 12 countries. Valdy is a multiple-time JUNO nominee and winner of the 1973 JUNO for Outstanding Performance of the Year and 1974 JUNO for Folksinger of the Year. He is also the winner of multiple Canadian Folk Music Awards and in 2011, he was appointed a member of the Order of Canada.

With few tickets remaining for Valdy’s performance at River Run Centre, it seems that audiences know what The Globe and Mail has attested, “Few performers are capable of achieving the kind of energy he generates on stage.”

Tickets to see Valdy are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or view the event page at https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/valdy/

