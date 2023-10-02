Campbell Road closure starting October 9

Road closure from: Silvercreek Parkway to 200 meters east thereof

Notice date: September 29, 2023

About the project

The City is improving Silvercreek Parkway North between Woodlawn Road and Speedvale Avenue West in two phases. Phase 1 spans from Woodlawn Road to Campbell Road. Campbell Road will be used to provide storage of materials required for the Silvercreek Parkway improvements.

The City is working with Steed & Evans to upgrade the existing watermain and sanitary sewers, and install new curbing and multi-use paths. In addition, the bus stops along this stretch of road will be upgraded for improved accessibility and comfort.

Full road closure begins October 9

Full road closure on Campbell Road is expected to start on Monday, October 9th, and will remain closed for the duration of the Silvercreek Parkway construction. Campbell Road is expected to reopen around the end of November.

Campbell Road closure

No access will be permitted through the North section of Campbell Road east of Silvercreek Parkway. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Guelph Transit

No impacts to Transit will occur. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Map of road closure area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Mark Gosnell, C.E.T.

Contract Administrator, Engineering Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

[email protected]