Building Guelph’s Budget: special Council workshop October 11 

Guelph, Ont., ​October 5, 2023​ – On October 11, at a special Council workshop, staff will guide Council through the nuances of municipal budgeting and multi-year budgets, dig deeper into the capital budget and look at the influences driving tough decisions Council will need to make to balance the 2024-2027 multi-year budget.

Building our City budget: special Council workshop

Wednesday, October 11

6 p.m.

Council Chambers, Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street

Live stream

During the workshop, staff will:

Provide an overview of municipal budgeting including the link between operating and capital budgets, an overview of local boards and shared services and an introduction of a new budget manual;

Discuss capital concepts including asset management, infrastructure renewal, growth, service enhancements and 100 renewable energy;

Highlight the influences impacting the 2024-2027 Multi-Year Budget including inflation, housing, federal and provincial pressures, reserve reversals and the aging and growth needs related to facilities.

This is a special workshop and not a regular Council meeting, so delegations are not permitted, however, we encourage the community to read the agenda packet and either attend the workshop in person or watch the live stream.

For more information

Tara Baker

General Manager and City Treasurer, Finance

Corporate Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2084

[email protected]