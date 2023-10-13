Apply to be a part of a City board or committee

View postings and apply at guelph.ca/committees

Current vacancy Committee of Adjustment

Submit your application by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Participating on boards and committees is a great learning opportunity and a way to play a key role in your city’s future.

About the Committee of Adjustment

The Committee of Adjustment hears applications under Section 45 of the Planning Act and Section 53 of the Planning Act R.S.O. 1990 c.P13, as amended. The Committee of Adjustment is an independent body appointed by Guelph City Council. There are two major types of applications to the Committee of Adjustment: Applications for consent to create new lots or adjust boundaries and applications for minor variances to the municipal Zoning Bylaw requirements or for permission to extend land uses that have existed prior to the passing of the current bylaw.

Learn more and apply at guelph.ca/committees.

For more information

City Clerk’s Office

519-837-5603

[email protected]