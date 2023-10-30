File number OZS23-012

An application for a Zoning By-law Amendment has been received for the lands municipally known as 151 Bristol Street on behalf of the owner, Madalikat Developments Ltd., to rezone the subject lands from “Residential Single Detached” (R.1B) to “Specialized Residential Semi-Detached/Duplex” (R.2-XX) to permit the development of two semi-detached buildings with accessory additional residential dwelling units.

Associated reports & materials

For more information

Ryan Mallory

[email protected]