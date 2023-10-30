File number OZS23-012
An application for a Zoning By-law Amendment has been received for the lands municipally known as 151 Bristol Street on behalf of the owner, Madalikat Developments Ltd., to rezone the subject lands from “Residential Single Detached” (R.1B) to “Specialized Residential Semi-Detached/Duplex” (R.2-XX) to permit the development of two semi-detached buildings with accessory additional residential dwelling units.
Associated reports & materials
- Cover Letter – September 2023
- Site Plan – September 2023
- Addendum Planning Justification Report-Final-September 2023
- Planning Justification Report Revised – Final- June 2021
- Archaeological Assessment – Stage 3 – September 2023
- FSR and SWM-September 2023
- Geotechnical Report – May 2023
- Grading Plan – September 2023
- NovaTox Human Health Risk Assessment – April 2021
- Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment – January 2021
- Phase 2 Environmental Site Assessment – February 2021
- Servicing Plan – September 2023
For more information
Ryan Mallory
[email protected]