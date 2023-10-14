14 Stevenson Street North-Formal Application

File number OZS23-011
A proposal to amend Official Plan and Zoning By-law to permit a 2 storey, 10 unit multi residential building with surface parking.
Associated reports and materials
- Architect Renderings-Aug 2023
- Cover Letter-Sept 2023
- Traffic Geometrics Plan-Aug 2023
- Planning Justification Report GSP-Sep 2023
- Neighbourhood Meeting Report-Aug 2023
- Grading & Site Servicing-Aug 2023
- Erosion & Sediment Plan-Aug 2023
- Architect-West Elevation-Aug 2023
- Architect-South Elevation-Aug 2023
- Architect-North Elevation-Aug 2023
- Architect-Front Elevation-Aug 2023
- Site Plan-Aug 2023
- Sight Distance Analysis-July 2023
- Salt Management Plan-Aug 2023
- Landscape Plan-Aug 2023
- Environmental Noise and Vibration Study Updated -Oct 23
- Arborist Report-Aug 2023
- Vegetation Management Plan-Aug 2023
- Geotechnical Study-Feb 2023
- Urban Design Brief-Sep 23
- Rail Safety Report-Sept 2023
- Functional Servicing and Stormwater Management Report-Aug 2023
- Phase I Environmental Site Assessment-Jan 2023
For more information
Ryan Mallory
[email protected]