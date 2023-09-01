West Parkade accessibility upgrades begin September 11

Scheduled work to public crossing

Notice date: September 01, 2023

About the project

The City of Guelph will complete accessibility upgrades to the public crossing in front of the parkade starting September 11. This work will focus on concrete repairs to the sidewalk curbs, the installation of tactile plates, paving, and line painting to improve the accessibility of the crossing.

Construction schedule

Construction is expected to begin on September 11 and continue for two weeks, weather permitting.

Traffic control measures will be used to ensure drivers have a safe and clear route to all levels of the parkade during the repair work. Drivers must follow the posted signs and are encouraged to exercise caution within the parkade.

Given the changes to the entry during this construction, owners of very tall vehicles are encouraged to use outdoor surface lots on Macdonell Street, at the East Parkade, or on-street to avoid possible damage to their vehicle. Use of the West Parkade, as always, is at the owner’s risk.

The gates at the parkade will be raised. Parking will be complimentary.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses around the West Parkade will remain open and accessible throughout construction, however, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact private and public property access. Delays should be expected.

Hourly users will have access to the parkade.

Pedestrian access

There are no restrictions to pedestrian access. Pedestrians are reminded to exercise caution in the construction area and follow signs and instructions to ensure their safety.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and cooperation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jamie Zettle, Program Manager

Parking Operations

519-822-1260 extension 2590

[email protected]