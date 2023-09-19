Vote for your favourite playground designs

Have your say by October 8

Guelph, Ont., September 19, 2023 – Help choose between two playground design options for two of the playgrounds that we’ll be replacing next year.

We’ve taken your ideas from phase one of engagement, which ran in November 2022, to create the proposed designs for each park.

Choose between two playground options:

Dovercliffe Park, 38 Dovercliffe Road

Howitt Park, 81 Beechwood Avenue

We’ll use the survey information to choose which playground designs we’ll build. Construction is expected to begin in spring/summer 2024, weather and supplies permitting.

Accessible playground design options coming later this year:

University Village Park, 93 Ironwood Road

As outlined in the Parks and Recreation Master Plan (PRMP) and in consultation with the Accessibility Advisory Committee, the new play equipment at University Village Park will include fully accessible play equipment and safety surfacing.

Phase two community engagement for University Village Park will take place separately later this year. Construction is still anticipated to occur in spring/summer 2024.

Managing construction costs

We’re excited to bring your ideas to life use as we finalize playground designs. Over the past few years, our ability to move capital projects forward has been dependent on product availability and inflationary pressures. We’ll continue to do our best to make sure the playground replacements proceed on schedule. If there are significant changes to the project schedule, or we adjust which playgrounds will be replaced this year, we’ll share the news on guelph.ca, Facebook and Twitter and we’ll email participants who subscribed to haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

About playground replacements

When we replace playground equipment, we’re not just building a fresh space to play; we’re working together to build our future. Playground replacements are an investment in a neighbourhood’s social wellbeing and the kids who will grow up with it for the next 18 to 20 years. We consider available budget, maintenance, how to the equipment will make the play fun for everyone and comments from our community when designing new space.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Project Manager

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]