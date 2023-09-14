Section of Maple Street closed starting September 19

Bellevue Street to Echo Drive

Notice date: September 14, 2023

About the project

J. G. Goetz Construction Ltd. is installing water pipe and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 86 Maple Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins September 19

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, September 19 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Maple Street closed

Maple Street will be closed to through traffic from Bellevue Street to Echo Drive during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Maple Street, however, there will be no through access at 86 Maple Street.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 86 Maple Street during construction. Please follow contractor’s signage for safety access.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Mark Henderson, Manager, Heavy Civil Construction

J. G. Goetz Construction Ltd.

5198362832

[email protected]

or

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]