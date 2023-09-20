Speedvale and Woolwich intersection southbound closure begins October 2

Speedvale Avenue East improvements

Phase 1: Glenwood Avenue to east of the Guelph Junction Railway tracks

Notice date: September 20, 2023

About the project

As part of our ongoing work to renew infrastructure and prepare for Guelph’s growth and housing needs, we are continuing our construction program on Speedvale Avenue East. The City is working with J-AAR Excavating Limited on Phase 1 of the Speedvale Avenue East improvements project. This work includes:

widening the road to accommodate two travel lanes in each direction

new sidewalks or multi-use paths

upgraded underground infrastructure including sanitary and storm sewer pipes, sewers and watermains

rail signals with barrier gates at Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street

Work will take place on Speedvale Avenue East from Glenwood Avenue to east of the Guelph Junction Railway (GJR) tracks and on Woolwich Street north and south of Speedvale Avenue East.

Woolwich intersection south side at Speedvale closed as of October 2

The intersection at Speedvale Avenue East and Woolwich Street south side in both directions will be closed on Monday, October 2 for five days weather permitting. We expect the road to reopen Monday, October 9.

This closure is necessary for workers to install the new watermain, storm sewer and sanitary pipes underneath the intersection, which will improve existing and future services across Guelph.

Businesses will remain open during construction.

Detour routes will be posted, and delays should be expected. Please follow signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks on Speedvale Avenue East are expected to remain open, however, pedestrians should follow posted signs for their safety.

Property

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways during construction working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected. Access to driveways may be restricted and residents and businesses will be required to park on the side streets.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

This work is important as we prepare to be future ready and meet the demands of Guelph’s growing population and future housing needs, and we appreciate your patience, understanding and co-operation.

Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/speedvaleeast.

For more information