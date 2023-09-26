Shaun Majumder Kicks-off Comedy Series

Award-winning actor and comedian brings sharp wit back to Guelph’s stage

GUELPH, ON September 26, 2023 – The GuelphToday.com Comedy Series, presented by River Run Centre, brings some of the best Canadian and international comics to the stage. Featuring award winners in standup, sketch comedy, and improv, this series is quickly becoming a favourite pastime for new and returning audiences. This season, Shaun Majumder kicks things off on River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Thursday, October 19.

Known for his sharp wit and unique storytelling, Shaun Majumder captivates audiences with his distinctive style. Delivering poignant observations on current events and everyday life, his comedy is relatable, and peppered with wit and hilarious anecdotes, his standup is side-splittingly hilarious. With an impressive career spanning more than 20 years, Majumder has found success in Canada and the U.S.

The Georgia Straight has called him “sparkling and likeable,” and he has been called “riveting and hilarious.” Shaun Majumder has been featured at River Run Centre before, and fans and audiences are eager to have him back. “Shaun is a captivating performer and we’re thrilled to be bringing him back to Guelph to kick-off this series,” says Bill Nuhn, Manager, Theatres and Civic Events.

Shaun Majumder is well-known to fans of CBC’s satirical news broadcast, This Hour Has 22 Minutes, on which he starred for 17 seasons, delivering Canadians news from both sides of the border. He also developed several memorable characters, such as his portrayal of the fictitious reporter Raj Binder, which made him a household name across the country. His many noteworthy performances include Father Khatri in the current EPIX sci-fi horror series FROM; Detective Vik Mahajan in the acclaimed ABC crime drama Detroit 1-8-7; and Andrew Palmer on NBC’s The Firm. Majumder’s comedic roles include appearances on Cedric the Entertainer Presents, the Farrelly brothers’ Unhitched, and ABC’s Married Not Dead.

Tickets for Shaun Majumder’s Love Tour at River Run Centre are available now. Get ready for an evening of side-splitting laughter with one of Canada’s top comics on Thursday, October 19.

Tickets are $59 for adults, $57 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or view the event page at https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/shaun-majumder-23/

FOR INFORMATION

Kasia Rusiniak (she/her) | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 ext. 2589

[email protected]