Proposed development in your community

Public meeting for planning applications

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following planning and development applications. The meeting will take place:

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

6:00 p.m. New Time

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in the Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario.

About the planning application(s)

331 Clair Road East (File: OZS23-007) – Ward 6

The subject site is approximately 1.65 hectares in size and located on the south side of Clair Road East between Dallan Drive and Kilkenny Place.

A Zoning By-law Amendment is proposed to City of Guelph Zoning By-laws (1995)-14864 and (2023)-20790 to permit the development of 8 stacked townhouse blocks comprised of 136 dwelling units.

The Planner to contact for this application:

Kelley McCormick

Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 Ext. 2359

[email protected]

55 Baker Street, 152 and 160 Wyndham Street North (File: OZS23-008) – Ward 2

The subject site is approximately 1.08 hectares in size and located on the south side of Woolwich Street between Baker Street and Wyndham Street North.

A Zoning By-law Amendment has been proposed to facilitate the development of two 15-storey mixed-use towers containing 353 residential dwelling units with ground floor commercial, underground parking and a future stacked townhouse block. The Zoning By-law Amendment proposes to establish site-specific zoning regulations in Zoning By-law (1995)-14864, as amended, through a Specialized Downtown 1 (D.1-xx) Zone generally relating to building heights, active frontage, floorplate ratios, building separation, building stepbacks, permitted use, compact parking space dimensions, parking ratios, and parking locations. It also proposes to establish site-specific zoning regulations for the Comprehensive Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, through a Specialized Downtown 1 (D.1-xx) Zone generally relating to the same.

The Planner to contact for this application:

Lindsay Sulatycki

Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 Ext. 3313

[email protected]

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday, October 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching online and attending in-person will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, October 13, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

If a person or public body does not make oral or written submissions at a public meeting of Guelph City Council before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body:

is not entitled to appeal the decision of Guelph City Council to the Ontario Land Tribunal; or

may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Planning documents and background material for these applications are available online at guelph.ca/development. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The staff report will be available at noon on Friday, October 6, 2023 at guelph.ca/development.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to a planning application, you must make a written request to:

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]