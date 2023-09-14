Open house for Wyndham Street and the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal project

Help us create a place for everyone, Downtown.

As part of the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal project, we’re currently undertaking a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (EA) Studies for Wyndham Street North in the Downtown core.

You are invited to join us for the second open house on the Wyndham Street EA. We’ll present the recommended design concept to rebuild Wyndham Street North (from Carden Street to Woolwich Street) and layout options that are under consideration for the intersection of Wyndham Street, Quebec Street and Douglas Street (St. George’s Square).

Date: Wednesday, September 27

Time: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Location: City Hall Galleria, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

Open house details

The open house will use a “drop-in” format, with materials about the Environmental Assessment study on display at City Hall. Members of the project team will be available to answer questions and discuss the project. There is no pre-registration required.

Materials will also be available through the City’s Have Your Say platform from September 27 to October 15, 2023.

About the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal project

The Downtown Infrastructure Renewal program aims to create a beautiful, safe, and accessible Downtown Guelph for people to live, work, play, visit, and enjoy. This is a once-in-a-generation project to replace aging water and sewer pipes, roads, and sidewalks, as well as modernize and upgrade the streetscape.

The Environmental Assessment (EA) for Wyndham Street North from Carden Street to Woolwich Street includes technical studies and input from the community. This EA was initiated as a “Schedule B” Municipal Class EA in January 2021 and has been revised to “Exempt” from the Municipal Class EA Process given the proposed solutions. We’ll continue to follow “Schedule B” public consultation measures.

The next step for the Wyndham Street EA is to present the recommendations to Council in early 2024 for confirmation.

If attending, please note:

Any comments or questions submitted during the event may be published or shared. They’ll also be used to reflect overall feedback and help inform policy.

Information will be collected in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. Except for personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

For more information

Andrew Miller, P. Eng.

Project Engineer, Design and Construction

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]