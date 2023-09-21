Notice of public meeting: development charges bylaw and background study

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting, pursuant to section 12 of the Development Charges Act, 1997, as amended, to present and obtain public input on the municipality’s proposed development charges bylaw and underlying background study.

All interested parties are invited to attend the Public Meeting of Council and any person who attends the meeting may make representations relating to the proposed development charges bylaw and background study. The meeting will be held:

Tuesday, October 17

6:30 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in person in the Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario.

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than October 13 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the remote public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than October 13 at 10 a.m.

For more information

In order that sufficient information is made available to the public, the background study is being made available online at guelph.ca/development-charges on September 27, 2023. Alternate document formats are available upon request made to [email protected].