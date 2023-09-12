Nominations are open for 2023 Mayor’s Awards

Deadline for submissions November 1

Key facts

Nominate an individual for the 2023 Mayor’s Awards at guelph.ca/mayorsawards before 4:30 p.m. on November 1, 2023.

Media release

Guelph, Ont., September 12, 2023 – Mayor Cam Guthrie is accepting nominations for the 2023 Mayor’s Awards, which recognize people who make Guelph a better place through volunteer service. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, November 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Nominations can be submitted online at guelph.ca/mayorsawards, or by requesting a nomination form from the Mayor’s Office at [email protected] or 519-837-5643.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, I am thrilled to bring back the Mayor’s Awards!” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Guelph is an incredible city full of community builders and volunteers who dedicate their time and energy to making our city even better. The Mayor’s Awards are an opportunity to give these dedicated individuals the recognition they deserve.”

Submissions for the Mayor’s Awards must include a 250-750 word description of the nominee’s contributions along with contact information for the nominee and nominator. While it is not mandatory for nominees to live or work in Guelph, they must volunteer in Guelph to be eligible for the Mayor’s Award. Nominees’ achievements may include a mix of volunteer and paid efforts. Self-nominations are not eligible.

The Mayor’s Awards have been presented since 1997, when they were established by Mayor Joe Young. Honourees have been recognized for volunteer contributions to many different aspects of city life, including arts and culture, health and mental health, community building, athletics, and the environment. Profiles of honourees from 2001 to 2019 are posted at guelph.ca/mayorsawards.

The 2023 Mayor’s Awards will be presented in person on February 1, 2024 at the Mayor’s State of the City Address, an event hosted by the Guelph Chamber of Commerce. More information will be available as the date approaches.

Resources

Mayor’s Awards nomination form

List of Mayor’s Awards recipients 2001-2019

For more information

Patricia Halajski, Communications Advisor to the Mayor

Mayor’s Office

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2558

[email protected]