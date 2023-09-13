Noise exemption notice: PNR Railworks granted noise exemption from September 16-17, 2023

The City has granted PNR Railworks an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw on September 16-17, 2023 for the Metrolinx Rail track bridge at Paisley Road, Guelph, ON near to 700 Paisley Road, Guelph, ON. The exemption allows for removing and replacing track ballast at Paisley Road bridge section and the noise due to the operation and movement of the equipment and construction work.

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by September 14, 2023, by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]