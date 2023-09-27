Mayor’s event to focus on social determinants of mental health

Free event takes place October 10
Guelph, Ont., September 27, 2023 – Join us on World Mental Health Day, October 10, as Mayor Cam Guthrie welcomes six guest speakers to discuss the social determinants of mental health. The event is free and open to all.
What
24th annual Mayor’s Event for Mental Health
Topic: Connecting the Dots: the Social Determinants of Mental Health
Who
Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph
Helen Fishburn, Executive Director, Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington
Dominica McPherson, Director of the Guelph & Wellington Task Force for Poverty Elimination
Leen Al-Habash, Project Manager with the Guelph Wellington Local Immigration Partnership
Barb McPhee, Lived Experience Peer Advocate
Sharon Henriques, community advocate with lived experience
Maggie Phelan, community advocate with lived experience
When
Tuesday, October 10
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Formal speaker presentation from 1-2 p.m.
Open house with information booths with local mental health and related organizations and refreshments from 12:30-1 p.m. and 2-2:30 p.m.
Where
Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph
Please register on Eventbrite before the event.
About the Mayor’s Event for Mental Health
The mayor’s event to mark World Mental Health Day is a collaboration between the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington, Compass Community Services, Homewood Health Centre, and the City of Guelph. It was founded by late Mayor Joe Young in 2000.
For more information
Patricia Halajski, Communications Advisor to the Mayor
Mayor’s Office
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2558
[email protected]