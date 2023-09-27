Mayor’s event to focus on social determinants of mental health

Free event takes place October 10

Guelph, Ont., September 27, 2023 – Join us on World Mental Health Day, October 10, as Mayor Cam Guthrie welcomes six guest speakers to discuss the social determinants of mental health. The event is free and open to all.

What

24th annual Mayor’s Event for Mental Health

Topic: Connecting the Dots: the Social Determinants of Mental Health

Who

Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph

Helen Fishburn, Executive Director, Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington

Dominica McPherson, Director of the Guelph & Wellington Task Force for Poverty Elimination

Leen Al-Habash, Project Manager with the Guelph Wellington Local Immigration Partnership

Barb McPhee, Lived Experience Peer Advocate

Sharon Henriques, community advocate with lived experience

Maggie Phelan, community advocate with lived experience

When

Tuesday, October 10

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Formal speaker presentation from 1-2 p.m.

Open house with information booths with local mental health and related organizations and refreshments from 12:30-1 p.m. and 2-2:30 p.m.

Where

Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

Please register on Eventbrite before the event.

About the Mayor’s Event for Mental Health

The mayor’s event to mark World Mental Health Day is a collaboration between the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington, Compass Community Services, Homewood Health Centre, and the City of Guelph. It was founded by late Mayor Joe Young in 2000.

For more information

Patricia Halajski, Communications Advisor to the Mayor

Mayor’s Office

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2558

[email protected]