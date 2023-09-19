Section of Kathleen Street closed starting October 4

Torrance Crescent to Tipperary Place

Notice date: September 19, 2023

About the project

Grand River Tree Service is hoisting for a tree removal at 126 Kathleen Street.

Work begins October 4

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, October 4 and take about six hours to complete, weather permitting.

Kathleen Street closed

Kathleen Street will be closed to through traffic from Torrance Crescent to Tipperary Place during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Kathleen Street, however, there will be no through access at 126 Kathleen Street.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Pat Caplice

Grand River Tree Service

519-846-8019

[email protected]

or

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]