Join us for an open house about the Downtown Guelph Heritage Conservation District Study

Help shape a potential heritage conservation district in the heart of Guelph

You’re invited to an open house for the Downtown Guelph Heritage Conservation District Study. Drop into the Marg Mackinnon Room at City Hall any time between 4:30 and 6:30 on Wednesday, October 18 to learn about the project and share feedback.

The project team will be available to answer your questions and hear your comments. A guided walking tour is also available for those who want to explore key heritage areas within the downtown.

When

Wednesday, October 18, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Walking tours run at 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. (registration required on EventBrite)

Where

Marg Mackinnon Room, City Hall, 1 Carden Street

Walking tour details

The walking tour is about 1 km and the level of difficulty is low to moderate. Let us know if you require any accommodations or have any questions by reaching out to 519-822-1260 extension 2521 or [email protected].

In case of inclement weather, a virtual walking tour will be provided in the City Hall Galleria.

Join the conversation online

Can’t join us in person? Share your feedback online between October 18 and November 1 at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/downtown-district.

About the study

The City of Guelph is completing this study to determine the suitability of a heritage conservation district in the commercial core of downtown Guelph as a way to protect key cultural heritage resources.

Map of the suggested study area

The area being assessed as part of the study is outlined in pink and bounded by the Speed River/Quebec Street to the north, Neeve Street to the east, Farquhar Street to the south, and Norfolk/Wyndham Streets to the west.

To learn more about the project, visit the project page.

For more Information

Victoria Nagy, Heritage Planner

Planning and Building Services

Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services

519-822-1260 extension 2521

[email protected]