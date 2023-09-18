Join the City of Guelph on September 23 at its National Mini Forest Pilot planting event

Attention news, photo and video editors

Guelph, Ont., September 18, 2023 – The City of Guelph is hosting a special community tree planting event on Saturday, September 23 at York Road Park to build Guelph’s first mini forest.

A mini forest is a community of native trees and shrubs planted tightly together in an urban or suburban site based on the innovative Miyawaki method. The Miyawaki method uses higher density planting and greater species diversity. This results in taller plants in a shorter period than standard techniques.

This event is being held as part of our participation in the National Mini Forest Pilot project, an initiative of the Network of Nature led by Green Communities Canada. The National Mini Forest Pilot contributes to Canada’s goal to plant two billion trees by 2030. Guelph is one of only five pilot communities in Canada taking part in this year’s pilot.

What

National Mini Forest Pilot planting event

When

Saturday, September 23

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where

York Road Park

85 York Road, Guelph

Media contact

Dave Beaton, Program Manager

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2761

[email protected]