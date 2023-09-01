Housing in Guelph: Special Council meeting September 12

Guelph, Ont., August 31, 2023 – On September 12, City of Guelph and County of Wellington staff will update Council on housing in Guelph. City staff will be joined by Collective Results, a Guelph-based consultancy with extensive experience supporting complex challenges related to health and human services, and Wellington County, the consolidated municipal service manager for social services for the City of Guelph.

Housing in Guelph: special Council meeting

Tuesday, September 12

5 p.m.

Council Chambers, Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street

Meeting purpose

This special Council meeting follows the July 11 special Council housing workshop and continues the conversation related to housing in Guelph.

Collective Results: analysis of homelessness, mental health and substance use in Guelph

As directed by Council, the City contracted a consultant to analyze the gaps and opportunities related to addressing homelessness, mental health, and substance use in Guelph. Collective Results will share their analysis, explain current findings and identify gaps and opportunities.

County of Wellington: Housing and Homelessness Plan

The County of Wellington delivers social housing services on behalf of the City as the consolidated municipal service manager. The County will present its Housing and Homelessness Plan and explain its role in building and providing emergency shelter, transitional housing, supportive housing, and rent-geared-to-income and affordable housing.

City of Guelph: Housing Affordability Strategy update

Guelph, like many cities, continues to experience challenges with housing affordability. Despite existing government funding programs and policies, there is not enough affordable housing on the market to meet community needs. City staff will provide Council with an update on the phases, anticipated timelines, and deliverables of the Housing Affordability Strategy. The strategy aligns the City’s efforts to meet provincial housing targets and supports building more affordable housing in Guelph.

Have your say

We encourage the community to read the reports and delegate, attend in person, or watch the live stream at guelph.ca/live.

Resources

