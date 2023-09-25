Guelph’s Fire Chief reminds residents to test their smoke alarms

September 28 is Ontario’s first Test Your Smoke Alarm Day

Guelph, Ont., September 25, 2023 – Fire Chief Brian Arnold is calling on residents of Guelph to test their smoke alarms on September 28 during the first official Test Your Smoke Alarm Day. Be prepared to be saved by the beep with a working smoke alarm—it’s the best chance for keeping family, friends, and pets safe in the event of a fire.

Guelph is joining communities across Ontario in asking everyone to take a minute to make sure that there are working smoke alarms in their home.

“Being prepared to act in the event of a fire can start with simply pressing the test button and having the confidence that a working smoke alarm is in your home,” said Fire Chief Brian Arnold. “Lives will be saved simply by monthly smoke alarm testing, replacing smoke alarm batteries at least once a year, and replacing smoke alarms older than 10 years.”

Last year, Ontario lost 133 people to deadly fires, the highest number in over 20 years. Many of these fires occurred in homes with no working smoke alarms and stand as a reminder that only working smoke alarms will alert people to a fire and give them and their loved ones enough time to safely escape.

“In Ontario we’ve seen a significant rise in fatal fires and the number of people we have lost in these fires is very concerning,” said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. “Entire families have been lost to fire and the most troubling part is that the majority of these fires did not have a working smoke alarm in the home. Had there been working smoke alarms, and a well thought out and practiced home fire escape plan, these deaths may have been prevented.”

The Office of the Fire Marshal, with the support of fire services and fire safety partners across Ontario, is asking Ontarians to regularly test their smoke alarms with a challenge to test all smoke alarms in their residence on September 28.

For more information, visit www.savedbythebeep.ca.

Quick Facts

Since 2006, residences in Ontario are legally required to install smoke alarms on every storey of a home.

Residences include vacation homes, cabins, trailers, RVs, and cottages.

Landlords must test alarms every year, after the battery is replaced, and after every change in tenancy. Renters must notify their landlord as soon as they become aware that a smoke alarm is not working.

Media Contact

Tony Sabatini

Chief Fire Prevention Officer

Guelph Fire Department

519-763-8111 extension 2134

[email protected]