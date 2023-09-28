Family-friendly Monster Classic Hits the Stage for Hallowe’en

Frankenstein: A Living Comic Book delivers modern spin on classic tale

Guelph, Ont., September 28, 2023 – The Wooly Family Series, presented by River Run Centre, features shows to delight the whole family. With a mix of music, magic, multimedia, and more, the series blends entertainment with education and offers productions to fuel conversation and spark young and old imaginations alike. This season, the series begins with a modern adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel in Frankenstein: A Living Comic Book on Sunday, October 22.

From the creative minds of Kidoons, Craig Francis and Rick Miller, along with Paul Van Dyck, comes this wildly imaginative Kidoons and WYRD Production in association with The 20K Collective and Geordie Theatre. Frankenstein: A Living Comic Book confronts modern issues in this immersive comic book design. With playful theatrical techniques, this production reanimates the sci-fi classic for a new generation.

CKUT in Montreal hails the production as, “Excellent… an atmospheric, thrilling turn for kids and adults alike!”

Kidoons is a unique concept in family entertainment, integrating online education with live entertainment. With internationally touring theatrical productions, the Kidoons team delivers enlightening and empowering educational content for young minds. Frankenstein: A Living Comic Book began development in 2018 and celebrated its world premiere in Montreal last October, rounding out Kidoons’ Connection Trilogy following the success of Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea and Jungle Book.

This tour co-stars Rick Miller, who is also the show’s co-creator and co-director. Rick performed at River Run Centre many years ago with his international hit MacHomer and now tours the world with his BOOM Trilogy of solo shows.

In this family-friendly spin on the literary classic, Frankenstein: A Living Comic Book confronts monsters of our own making such as climate change, artificial intelligence, and our relationship to technology. The classic monster tale comes to River Run Centre’s Main Stage just in time for Hallowe’en. Introduce young minds to this thrilling classic on Sunday, October 22, at 7 p.m.

Tickets to experience Frankenstein: A Living Comic Book are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60, $39 for those under 30, and $25 each for children under 14. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or view the event page.

Frankenstein: A Living Comic Book by Craig Francis, Rick Miller, and Paul van Dyck, adapted from the novel by Mary Shelley. Directed by Craig Francis and Rick Miller. Rick Miller as The Creature and others; Darragh Mondoux as Mary, Elizabeth, and others; Arun Varma as Victor Frankenstein and others; Craig Francis: co-writer, co-director, co-designer, stage manager. Rick Miller: co-writer, co-director, co-designer, production manager. Paul van Dyck: co-writer. Richard Feren: sound designer, composer. Irina Litvinenko: multimedia co-designer. Andrea Lundy: lighting designer. Sabrina Miller: costume, props, puppet designer. Mathieu René: mask designer. Julian Smith: assistant sound designer. Jessica Campbell-Maracle: assistant lighting designer. Aidan Ware: tour technical director. Shopdogs: set piece construction. Jeff Lord: executive producer.

