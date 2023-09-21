Covered Bridge EVC parking relocation starting September 22

Project starting September 22
Notice date: September 21, 2023
About the project
The City of Guelph will be relocating the Electric Vehicle Charging Station at the Covered Bridge (124 Gordon Street) to enable renovation of the trail connection to the Covered Bridge, and the installation of a new Trail Kiosk.
The project will require that the ramp access to the Covered Bridge be closed for one to two days to move this charging station.
Work begins September 22
Phase one work is expected to start on September 22 and will take about one day to complete, weather permitting.
Pedestrian access
The ramp access to the covered bridge will be closed for the day.
City services
There will be no interruption to any other City services during construction. Parking at the Covered Bridge will not be affected.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Daniel Waters, Trails Technologist
Parks
519-822-1260 extension 2010
[email protected]