Construction work surrounding Veteran’s Memorial Bridge and Market Parkade exterior exit stairs

Notice date: September 22, 2023

About the project

The City is completing construction work surrounding Veteran’s Memorial Bridge and the exterior exit stairs and ramp on the north side of the Market Parkade. Construction is expected to begin Monday, September 25, and last for about 23 days. The work involves the following activities:

Sandblasting and repairing the curved wall on Northumberland Street

Installing a lamp post

Refinishing the concrete wall and applying anti-graffiti coating

Repairing the foundation

Removing and repouring the ramp/stair landing concrete slab

Installing a wheel guide on the stairs

Removing and installing new guardrails/handrails

Installing tactile warning strips and stair nosing

Construction schedule

The work is expected to start on September 25 and finish by October 17, weather permitting.

Closures

Veteran’s Memorial Bridge will be closed:

Monday, September 25 to Friday, October 13

The ramp from Northumberland Street will be closed:

Friday, September 29 to Wednesday, October 4.

Market Parkade exist stairs and ramp will be closed:

Monday, September 25 to Friday, October 13

These closures are necessary to allow workers to complete the repairs and upgrades, and for the community’s safety.

Access to Market Parkade

Market Parkade will remain accessible during this work. The vehicle entry and exist points as well as all interior stairwells and the main parking lobby will be open.

The exterior exit stairs on the second level of the parkade and Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed for public safety.

Alternative pedestrian routes

Those having trouble accessing City Hall and surrounding buildings due to restricted access in the parkade and Veterans Memorial Bridge can consider using the following alternative routes:

The ramp from Northumberland Street to Norfolk Street will be available, except during closure from September 29 to October 3.

during closure from September 29 to October 3. The stairs from Kent Street to Norfolk Street will also be available throughout the project’s duration.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Alicia Butler, Project Specialist, Facility Design and Construction

Facilities and Energy Management, Infrastructure, Development, and Enterprise

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3923

[email protected]