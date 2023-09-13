City removing hazard trees starting September 2023

Guelph, Ont., September 13, 2023 – Starting later this month, the City of Guelph will be removing trees that are dead and hazardous in Eastview Community Park, near the intersection of Eastview Road and Watson Parkway North.

Trees to be removed are marked with an orange “X”. Removals will start this month and may continue into early October. This work is being done as a part of our annual hazard tree removal operation.

Sections of parks, wooded areas, trails, roads and sidewalks will temporarily close during the work, limiting access to trails, parks and natural areas. The work will require specialized crane equipment. Please respect our crews and stay out of signed work areas.

For more information

Timea Filer, Urban Forestry Field Technologist

Parks Operations and Forestry, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3352

[email protected]