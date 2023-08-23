The City will soon collect data on the physical features of Wyndham Street and Wellington Street using a drone

Notice date: August 23, 2023

The topographic survey data collection area will extend from Wyndham Street South, from Carden Street to Wellington Street & Wellington Street, from Gordon Street to Neeve Street

The drone will be used on or about Friday, August 25, weather permitting

The collected data will help inform how we re-build Downtown streets for all users. This initiative is part of the City’s efforts to revitalize Downtown as an even more prosperous urban centre

No private information such as photos or videos will be collected. The data will give away information about the ground’s physical features only.

Also note, drone data is being collected by J.D. Barnes Ltd.

If you’d like to know more about our city-building initiative to revitalize Downtown, please visit Guelph.ca and/or contact [email protected].

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/news

