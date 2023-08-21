Section of Woolwich Street lane reductions starting August 28

Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road intersection

Notice date: August 21, 2023

About the project

Tremble Communications is installing underground cable at Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road intersection on behalf of Rogers.

Work begins August 28

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 28 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road

The right turn lane will be closed on Woolwich Street (southbound) and Woodlawn Road (eastbound) during the project. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at the intersection during construction. Please follow contractor’s signage for safety access.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit bus stop on Woodlawn Road West in the construction area will be temporarily out of service. Visit guelphtransit.ca for more information about stop changes.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Kevin Porter, Site Supervisor

Tremble Communications

416-275-7388

or

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]