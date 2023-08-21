Section of Wilton Road closed starting August 28

Ingram Drive to Inverness Drive

Notice date: August 14, 2023

About the project

G. Goetz Construction Ltd. is installing water pipe and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 66 Wilton Road. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins August 28

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 28 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Wilton Road closed

Wilton Road will be closed to through traffic from Ingram Drive to Inverness Drive during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 66 Wilton Road during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Ingram Drive and Inverness Drive to use the south sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]