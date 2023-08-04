Wilson Street closure begins August 5

Notice date: August 4, 2023

About the project

The City is making renovating and making upgrades to the City Hall courtyard.

Road closure starting August 5

This work involves the use of a crane, due to which Wilson Street will be closed on August 5. The road will be closed from 7:00 am to approximately noon hour for vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

This closure will affect all traffic between Northumberland Street and Norfolk Street.

Access to Market Parkade

Access to the Market Parkade will continue to be possible. Please use the entrance and exit from Northumberland Street.

Map of closure

For more construction information

Claire Harrickey, Project Specialist

Facilities and Energy Management

City of Guelph

P: 519-822-1260 x 2462

[email protected]