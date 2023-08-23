Section of Stephanie Drive closed starting August 31

Aspenwood Place to Rochelle Drive

Notice date: August 23, 2023

About the project

G. Goetz Construction Ltd. is installing water pipe and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 279 Stephanie Drive. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins August 31

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, August 31 and take about 3 days to complete, weather permitting.

Stephanie Drive closed

Stephanie Drive will be closed to through traffic from Aspenwood Place to Rochelle Drive during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Stephanie Drive, however, there will be no through access at 279 Stephanie Drive.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 279 Stephanie Drive during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Aspenwood Place and Rochelle Drive to use the south sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]